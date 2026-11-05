Anbumani alleges Rs 70,000 crore conspiracy to destroy Pallikaranai marshland, warns of protests

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday alleged that a Rs 70,000 crore real estate related conspiracy was being planned to destroy the Pallikaranai marshland and accused senior Tamil Nadu government officials of facilitating the alleged irregularities to protect private construction companies. He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene immediately and stop the ongoing road works in the wetland, warning that the PMK would launch protests if no action was taken.
Addressing reporters at the PMK headquarters, Anbumani alleged that a senior government official had rejected nearly 200 maps submitted for demarcating the Pallikaranai marshland, allegedly to protect lands owned by private real estate companies.
He claimed that a similar attempt was made during the previous DMK regime to extend benefits worth Rs 3,000 crore to a private company through alleged corruption, which the PMK had opposed. He further alleged that the proposed developments involved Rs 70,000 crore worth of projects by various construction companies, including Brigade Group, which he claimed alone had interests worth Rs 3,000 crore.
Questioning the construction of a road and walkway inside the wetland, Anbumani asked why Rs 21 crore in World Bank funding had been obtained for laying a pathway on land belonging to the Forest Department. He alleged that road had been constructed in the marshland, along with a walkway featuring marble flooring, despite public access to the area being restricted.
Demanding that the official responsible for approving the road project be suspended, he called for the structure to be demolished.
Anbumani alleged that the developments were aimed at obstructing the natural flow of floodwater so that private construction companies could develop their properties in the surrounding areas. He also accused government officials of furnishing misleading information before the Madras High Court on the extent and boundaries of the marshland.
He questioned the functioning of the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Authority and the need for IAS officers in an institution that, according to him, was not effectively discharging its responsibilities. Anbumani said he would soon reveal the identities of the senior officials allegedly involved and announced that the PMK would organise various forms of protests if the government failed to act.
He also opposing the proposed construction of the new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam, he said the government should reconsider the project, citing traffic congestion and the presence of religious institutions, educational establishments and registration department offices in the vicinity. He said at least 100 acres would be required to develop a Secretariat complex with an Assembly that could serve the State for the next 100 years.