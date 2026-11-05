Anbumani alleges Rs 70,000 crore conspiracy to destroy Pallikaranai marshland, warns of protests

Addressing reporters at the PMK headquarters, Anbumani alleged that a senior government official had rejected nearly 200 maps submitted for demarcating the Pallikaranai marshland, allegedly to protect lands owned by private real estate companies.

He claimed that a similar attempt was made during the previous DMK regime to extend benefits worth Rs 3,000 crore to a private company through alleged corruption, which the PMK had opposed. He further alleged that the proposed developments involved Rs 70,000 crore worth of projects by various construction companies, including Brigade Group, which he claimed alone had interests worth Rs 3,000 crore.

Questioning the construction of a road and walkway inside the wetland, Anbumani asked why Rs 21 crore in World Bank funding had been obtained for laying a pathway on land belonging to the Forest Department. He alleged that road had been constructed in the marshland, along with a walkway featuring marble flooring, despite public access to the area being restricted.