Anbumani alleges foul play in youth’s mystery death in Dindigul, seeks probe

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss has called for a detailed investigation into the death of a youth whose decomposed body was found in a stone quarry in Dindigul district, raising allegations of foul play and possible links to a DMK legislator.
In a statement, Anbumani said reports indicated that the body of Karuppasamy, a resident of Saralaipatti, was discovered in a decomposed state inside a quarry in the locality. He noted that the quarry allegedly operated under lease in the name of Vijayabharathi, son of DMK MLA Palaniyandi, who represents the Thiruvarangam constituency.
According to the statement, Karuppasamy had been missing for 10 days. When his relatives initially visited the quarry to inquire about his whereabouts, they were reportedly told that he had not come there. The subsequent recovery of his body from the same location has raised suspicion.
Anbumani alleged that controversies involving Palaniyandi were known across Tamil Nadu. He referred to an earlier incident in Karur in which journalists who had gone to report on alleged irregularities in a quarry linked to the MLA were reportedly abducted and assaulted, and said no decisive action had been taken in that case.
Raising questions over the circumstances surrounding Karuppasamy’s death, he asked whether the youth had been murdered and if there was a larger conspiracy. He urged the State government to order a comprehensive investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability.