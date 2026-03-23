Anbumani alleges foul play in youth’s mystery death in Dindigul, seeks probe

In a statement, Anbumani said reports indicated that the body of Karuppasamy, a resident of Saralaipatti, was discovered in a decomposed state inside a quarry in the locality. He noted that the quarry allegedly operated under lease in the name of Vijayabharathi, son of DMK MLA Palaniyandi, who represents the Thiruvarangam constituency.

According to the statement, Karuppasamy had been missing for 10 days. When his relatives initially visited the quarry to inquire about his whereabouts, they were reportedly told that he had not come there. The subsequent recovery of his body from the same location has raised suspicion.