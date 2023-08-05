Anbumani against freezing of Madurai-Thoothukudi new line

CHENNAI: Referring to a DT Next report on Southern Railway's recommendation to freeze Madurai-Thoothukudi's new line project, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Railway Board not to drop the project and expedite the project.

In his statement, Anbumani expressed that the recommendation is shocking and the move will impact the growth of Southern districts of the State.

மதுரை - தூத்துக்குடி புதிய தொடர்வண்டிப் பாதையை கைவிடக் கூடாது; விரைந்து செயல்படுத்த வேண்டும்!



"The reasons cited by the Southern Railway to drop the project are unacceptable. It has been reasoned that the project would not be profitable as goods movement would be lesser on the route. It is completely wrong. As there is a project to create an industrial corridor between Madurai and Thoothukudi, goods operations will be increased," he said.



Moreover, the project will be profitable as trains from other parts of Tamil Nadu and from other states could be operated on the new line. To make a new line profitable, the percentage of return on investment should be 10 per cent. But, the return on investment from the Madurai-Thoothukudi line is 21.24 per cent, he added.

Noting that the Railway has already completed works 32.35 kilometres out of 143.5 kilometres, Anbumani said the government has allocated Rs. 114 Crore for the current year.

"There are several industries in Thoothukudi. Also, goods will be handled from Thoothukudi to other parts as the city has a port. Keeping this in mind, the project should not be dropped. Also, other railway projects that are pending in the state should be expedited," he urged the Railway Board.