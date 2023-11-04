Anbumani against agriculture land acquisition for SIPCOT

CHENNAI: Expressing support to the farmers, who are protesting against the acquisition of farmlands for expansion of SIPCOT near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government to take a policy decision not to use agricultural lands for SIPCOT industrial parks.

"Government and police are using force against the farmers who protest against acquisition of 2,700 acres for SIPCOT. The farmers have been protesting for 125 days. The government should realize that suppressive measures will fail," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that the farmers are gaining support from the public and they have been protesting since July 2.

"On the 125th day of the protest, the farmers rallied to return their family cards, Aadhar cards, and others. But the police arrested 200 farmers and released them in the evening. Raids were conducted in the houses of members of the farmer's committee. Moreover, 27 persons staying in the protest spot were arrested. Their whereabouts remain a mystery. Police also destroyed the shed under which the farmers protested," he said.

He pointed out that the land to be acquired is fertile and farmers as well as agricultural workers will lose their livelihood if the lands are acquired.

"When the public meeting was conducted DMK brought outsiders to speak in favour of the project. Farmers staged walkouts following this, acquisition was paused. To resume acquisition, the government tries to oppress the farmers, he said.

While agreeing that the SIPCOT is essential for eradicating of poverty, increasing employment, and to boost the industrial growth of the state, Anbumani opined that the livelihood of one section of the people should be destroyed to create the livelihood of others.

"The government should release a policy decision not to acquire agricultural lands for SIPCOT. Also, the government should cancel the acquisition of land in Cheyyar. Police should release 27 farmers. If the government remains steadfast in acquiring land, I will conduct a protest," he warned.