Anbumani accuses Karnataka of preparing DPR for the Mekedatu dam without Tamil Nadu's approval

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to strongly oppose Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project and press the Union Government to prevent its construction, warning that it could severely affect Tamil Nadu's water security and worsen the Cauvery dispute.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport Anbumani said that Tamil Nadu is already facing a difficult situation as the Mettur Dam, which is traditionally opened for irrigation on June 12 every year, may not be opened on schedule this year due to insufficient storage.
Pointing out that only around 40 TMC of water is currently available in the Mettur reservoir, he said the dam requires a much higher water level for its annual opening. He noted that this is the first such situation in seven years.
Referring to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, Anbumani said inter state river agreements prohibit upstream states from undertaking major construction activities without the consent of downstream states. He alleged that Karnataka had prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu dam project without Tamil Nadu's approval and termed the move unjust.
"If Karnataka builds another dam, Tamil Nadu could face a situation where even drinking water becomes scarce," he warned, adding that Chief Minister Vijay should raise the issue with the Centre during his visit to New Delhi.
Expressing grief over the demise of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, Anbumani said the director's death came as a shock. "I met him on June 2 and he was doing well. His sudden demise is a great loss," he said.