Anbumani accuses Karnataka of preparing DPR for the Mekedatu dam without Tamil Nadu's approval

Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport Anbumani said that Tamil Nadu is already facing a difficult situation as the Mettur Dam, which is traditionally opened for irrigation on June 12 every year, may not be opened on schedule this year due to insufficient storage.

Pointing out that only around 40 TMC of water is currently available in the Mettur reservoir, he said the dam requires a much higher water level for its annual opening. He noted that this is the first such situation in seven years.