Anbucholai receives funds from Tamil Nadu after 6 months

However, for centres functioning in the city, there is still no clarity on the meal funds pending from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) through the Social Welfare department.

The centres, operating across 13 districts, had reportedly not received their monthly financial assistance since March. The delay had forced several NGOs to manage the facilities with their own resources for multiple expenses, including food, rent, electricity, water and staff salaries.

The monthly allocation for the centres includes a recurring assistance of Rs 43,500. The funding delay had raised concerns over the continuation of essential services, particularly meals and recreational activities for elderly beneficiaries.