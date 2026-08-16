Anbucholai centres across Tamil Nadu grapple with 6-month funding gridlock

These centres have not received funding since March, including a recurring monthly allocation of Rs 43,500. As a result, NGOs operating the centres have been forced to meet expenses from their own resources.

“NGOs are using personal funds, borrowing money and even relying on credit cards to continue providing daily meals to elderly beneficiaries. NGOs were also bearing expenditure towards building rent, electricity and water bills, as well as salaries for employees,” said a staff member of an NGO in Chennai.

Organisations also stressed the emotional significance of the original programme for its elderly beneficiaries, saying the centres had helped many overcome isolation and improve their psychological and physical well-being. “For over a month, members of other NGOs operating in the State have been trying to reach Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister K Jegadeshwari, but have been unable to reach her or get the issue resolved through the department officials,” said an NGO member in Thoothukudi.

Department officials did not respond when contacted.