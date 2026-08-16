Anbucholai centres across Tamil Nadu grapple with 6-month funding gridlock

CHENNAI: The government-run senior-citizen day-care centres operating in 13 districts across Tamil Nadu have been deprived of funding for the past 6 months. In Chennai, three such centres have also been deprived of the food allowance provided by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).
Meanwhile, the TVK government’s decision to rename the previous DMK administration’s flagship, Anbucholai Senior Citizens’ Day-Care Centres, as ‘Senior Citizens Recreation Centres’ has also drawn criticism from organisations that are involved in running the facilities, with some alleging that funding for the programme has remained pending since March.
An NGO representative in Chennai said, “Changing the name would mean little unless the government has also ensured adequate and timely financial support for its continued functioning. The centres also need resources to provide food and essential services to senior citizens.”
Questioning the need for renaming a programme without first resolving the operational and funding problems faced by the centre, the organisations in Tamil Nadu pointed out that the more immediate concern was lack of funding.
According to an NGO, Anbucholai (grove of love and care) had become a simple and familiar name among elderly beneficiaries. Organisations argued that the new name was cumbersome and failed to reflect the identity the programme had built among its users.
The Anbucholai initiative was introduced by the DMK government as a daytime care and engagement programme for senior citizens. In the first phase, 25 centres in 13 districts were intended to provide elderly people with a safe social environment, meals, recreation and opportunities for interaction, particularly helping those experiencing loneliness and social isolation.
These centres have not received funding since March, including a recurring monthly allocation of Rs 43,500. As a result, NGOs operating the centres have been forced to meet expenses from their own resources.
“NGOs are using personal funds, borrowing money and even relying on credit cards to continue providing daily meals to elderly beneficiaries. NGOs were also bearing expenditure towards building rent, electricity and water bills, as well as salaries for employees,” said a staff member of an NGO in Chennai.
Organisations also stressed the emotional significance of the original programme for its elderly beneficiaries, saying the centres had helped many overcome isolation and improve their psychological and physical well-being. “For over a month, members of other NGOs operating in the State have been trying to reach Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister K Jegadeshwari, but have been unable to reach her or get the issue resolved through the department officials,” said an NGO member in Thoothukudi.
Department officials did not respond when contacted.