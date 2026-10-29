Anbil Mahesh's bail plea, police custody petition to be heard on November 2

DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested on October 26, 2026, in connection with a case involving the alleged cheating of private schools of over Rs 100 crore.

In his bail petition, he alleged that the police had not produced any evidence to show that he had received bribes or acted to obtain any illegal benefit.

He also argued that the action taken against him without the Governor’s approval, as required under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, was illegal. He further stated that he had fully cooperated with the police investigation.

Citing his health condition, Anbil Mahesh sought bail, stating that he was suffering from pancreatitis and required continuous medical monitoring.