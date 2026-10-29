Anbil Mahesh's bail plea, police custody petition to be heard on November 2

CHENNAI: The Special Court on Thursday directed the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to file its response to the bail petition filed by former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and directed him to respond to the police plea seeking five days of custody for interrogation in an alleged Rs 100-crore private schools cheating case. The hearing was adjourned to November 2.
The Special Court for trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, presided over by Special Judge LS Sathiyamurthy, directed the CCB to file a response to the bail petition filed by Anbil Mahesh and another petition seeking the return of electronic gadgets seized from him.
The judge also directed Anbil Mahesh to respond to the CCB’s plea seeking five days of police custody on the day of the next hearing.
DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested on October 26, 2026, in connection with a case involving the alleged cheating of private schools of over Rs 100 crore.
In his bail petition, he alleged that the police had not produced any evidence to show that he had received bribes or acted to obtain any illegal benefit.
He also argued that the action taken against him without the Governor’s approval, as required under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, was illegal. He further stated that he had fully cooperated with the police investigation.
Citing his health condition, Anbil Mahesh sought bail, stating that he was suffering from pancreatitis and required continuous medical monitoring.