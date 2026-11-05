Anbil Mahesh remanded till November 6

CHENNAI: A special court remanded DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in judicial custody till November 6 after the completion of his three-day police custody in connection with an alleged private school fraud case.
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested on October 26 in connection with a case involving the alleged cheating of private schools to the tune of over Rs 100 crore.
The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) police had filed a petition before the Special Court seeking permission to take Anbil Mahesh into police custody for five days for interrogation. After hearing the plea, the judge permitted the CCB police to take Anbil Mahesh into custody from 1 pm on November 2 until 5 pm on November 4.
The judge also directed the police to obtain medical fitness certificates from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital before and after the interrogation.