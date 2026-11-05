Anbil Mahesh remanded till November 6

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested on October 26 in connection with a case involving the alleged cheating of private schools to the tune of over Rs 100 crore.

The Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) police had filed a petition before the Special Court seeking permission to take Anbil Mahesh into police custody for five days for interrogation. After hearing the plea, the judge permitted the CCB police to take Anbil Mahesh into custody from 1 pm on November 2 until 5 pm on November 4.