The Special Court defers order on police custody plea against Anbil Mahesh

DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who was arrested on October 26, 2026, in connection with a case involving the alleged cheating of private schools of over Rs 100 crore, has filed a bail petition, which is scheduled to be heard on November 2.

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had filed a petition seeking permission to take Poyyamozhi into police custody for five days for interrogation.

The petition came up for hearing before The Special Court for trial of cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Special Judge L S Sathiyamurthy, on Friday. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who was lodged in Puzhal prison, was produced before the judge.