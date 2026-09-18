Anbil Mahesh quizzed by CCB for over 8 hrs in pvt school case

CHENNAI: Former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was questioned for more than eight hours by the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday in connection with a case over alleged collection of money from private-school managements for securing government approvals.
Poyyamozhi, a DMK leader, appeared before the CCB at the Chennai Police Commissionerate in Vepery around 10.30 am, accompanied by his advocates. He was questioned until the evening, and his responses were recorded as part of the investigation.
The CCB registered the case following allegations that money was collected from private schools by promising permanent recognition, upgradation, DTCP approvals and other government clearances. Police have received 177 complaints in the case, with the alleged collections estimated at more than Rs 100 crore. BT Arasakumar and two others have been arrested in connection with the case.
The CCB has booked Poyyamozhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On September 16, police conducted searches at nine locations in Chennai and Tiruchy linked to the former minister and others. Investigators seized property documents, bank records, mobile phones, laptops, computers, pen drives and other electronic devices.
Following the searches, Poyyamozhi was summoned under Section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to appear for questioning.
During Friday's inquiry, investigators questioned him about his alleged links with Arasakumar and other accused persons, his interactions with private-school managements, alleged collections described as "party funds", and related bank accounts and financial transactions. Questions were also based on documents and electronic devices seized during the searches.
Sources indicated that he could be called for further questioning.
Poyyamozhi has denied the allegations and said he would cooperate with the investigation.
The CCB is continuing to examine the documents, financial records and electronic evidence seized during the searches to establish the role of each person connected with the case.