Anbil Mahesh quizzed by CCB for over 8 hrs in pvt school case

Poyyamozhi, a DMK leader, appeared before the CCB at the Chennai Police Commissionerate in Vepery around 10.30 am, accompanied by his advocates. He was questioned until the evening, and his responses were recorded as part of the investigation.

The CCB registered the case following allegations that money was collected from private schools by promising permanent recognition, upgradation, DTCP approvals and other government clearances. Police have received 177 complaints in the case, with the alleged collections estimated at more than Rs 100 crore. BT Arasakumar and two others have been arrested in connection with the case.