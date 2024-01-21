Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi proposes Stalin for PM; Duraimurugan endorses Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: The DMK youth wing conference did not disappoint the party cadres and political critics who were anticipating some form of political showmanship on Sunday.

State school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was the first to drop a bombshell when he suggested that Chief Minister M K Stalin must not decline should an opportunity arise for him to become the Prime Minister candidate of the INDIA bloc.

Speaking at the youth wing conference in Salem, Mahesh appealed, "If we get an opportunity to become the PM, let us not disregard it. Let us take it up."

He also added that the attention was turning towards the DMK in the INDIA bloc to select the PM candidate.

As if it were not enough, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan literally endorsed Udhayanidhi Stalin for the DMK leadership.

Recalling the stint of former chief minister M Karunanidhi as the party president for 50 years and the subsequent rise of M K Stalin, Duraimurugan said that Udhayanidhi was capable of leading in the next century.