Anbil Mahesh moves Madras HC seeking bail after special court rejects plea

CHENNAI: A day after a special court dismissed his bail petition in a case involving allegations of cheating private schools of over Rs 100 crore, DMK leader and former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has approached the Madras High Court seeking bail.
Mahesh was arrested on October 26 in connection with a case involving allegations of cheating private schools to the tune of over Rs 100 crore, and his judicial custody was extended till November 18.
On November 10, the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act observed that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage and dismissed Anbil Mahesh's bail petition.
Meanwhile, appearing for Mahesh, senior counsel P Wilson mentioned the matter before Justice V Lakshminarayanan and sought an urgent hearing, informing the court that a bail petition had been filed on behalf of the former minister.
The court said that a decision on the request for an urgent hearing would be taken after the petition was numbered by the Registry.
Wilson also sought an adjournment of the petition filed by Anbil Mahesh seeking to quash the case registered against him over allegations of collecting party funds from private schools. Accepting the request, the judge adjourned the case to November 30.