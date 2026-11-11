Anbil Mahesh moves Madras HC seeking bail after special court rejects plea

Mahesh was arrested on October 26 in connection with a case involving allegations of cheating private schools to the tune of over Rs 100 crore, and his judicial custody was extended till November 18.



On November 10, the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act observed that the investigation was still at a preliminary stage and dismissed Anbil Mahesh's bail petition.



Meanwhile, appearing for Mahesh, senior counsel P Wilson mentioned the matter before Justice V Lakshminarayanan and sought an urgent hearing, informing the court that a bail petition had been filed on behalf of the former minister.