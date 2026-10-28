Anbil Mahesh moves bail plea as CCB seeks 5-day custody

DMK leader was arrested on October 26 in connection with a case. In his petition, he alleged that a false case had been deliberately foisted against him due to political vendetta. The police had not produced any evidence to show that he had received bribes or acted to obtain any illegal benefit, he stated.

He contended that he could not be held responsible for the accused collecting money from school managements by misusing his name. He also argued that the action taken against him without the Governor's approval, as required under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, was illegal. He further stated that he had fully cooperated with the police investigation.