Anbil Mahesh moves bail plea as CCB seeks 5-day custody

CHENNAI: DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has sought bail in the alleged Rs 100-crore private schools cheating case, while the Chennai Central Crime Branch police have approached the Special Court seeking five days of custody to interrogate him.
DMK leader was arrested on October 26 in connection with a case. In his petition, he alleged that a false case had been deliberately foisted against him due to political vendetta. The police had not produced any evidence to show that he had received bribes or acted to obtain any illegal benefit, he stated.
He contended that he could not be held responsible for the accused collecting money from school managements by misusing his name. He also argued that the action taken against him without the Governor's approval, as required under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, was illegal. He further stated that he had fully cooperated with the police investigation.
Citing his health condition, Anbil Mahesh sought bail, stating that he was suffering from pancreatitis and required continuous medical monitoring.
Meanwhile, the Chennai Central Crime Branch police have filed a petition before the Special Court seeking permission to take Anbil Mahesh into police custody for five days for interrogation.
Both petitions will come up for hearing before the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Thursday (October 29).