Anbil Mahesh assures action regarding teachers pay disparity

CHENNAI: With the Secondary grade teachers (SGTs) protest entering day nine on Thursday, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held a press meet in Chennai on Wednesday evening. The minister had said that a report regarding the demands will be submitted in three months.



As the indefinite hunger strike began on September 28, demanding equal pay for equal work, the minister addressed the media after consultation with the Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Minister Poyyamozhi said, "After multiple consultations with the CM, we have observed that the three-member committee will consider the demands of the SGTs on equal pay for equal work and the report on the same will be given in three months."

To address the salary discrepancies of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), the Tamil Nadu government in February formed a three-member committee – comprising the finance secretary (expenditure), principal secretary of the School Education Department and director of elementary education.

This committee is set to submit the report on the demands of the teachers. "We will see through the demands of the teachers and soon rectify the same. Meanwhile, I urge teachers to return to their work, especially 12,000 teachers who are currently undertaking Ennum Ezhuthum training."

However, the protesting teachers have clarified that they will withdraw the strike if the government assures that the salary disparity will be rectified from January 1, 2024 or confirms on giving an interim relief to 20,000 teachers, protesting for the last 14 years.