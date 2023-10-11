Anbarasan informs 50 pc cut in rooftop solar unit network charges

CHENNAI: Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises TM Anbarasan on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that the government has decided not to charge peak hour tariff for Low Tension industries until installation of smart meters and reduce the network charge by 50 per cent for rooftop solar generation for the MSMEs.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, following representation from the sector, has directed to bring down the network charge by 50 per cent for rooftop solar generation for the MSMEs. He also instructed not to charge peak hour electricity tariff for the MSMEs falling in LT III B category until the smart meters are fixed.

Orders have been issued in this regard, said the Minister while replying to the Special Call Attention motion moved by AIADMK legislator P Thangamani, PMK floor leader GK Mani and legislators of DMK’s allies K Selvaperunthagai (Congress) Nagai Mali (CPM), T Ramachandran (CPI) and ER Eswaran (KMDK).

The Minister blamed the previous AIADMK regime for the distress of the MSMEs and urged them not to fall prey to the wrong narratives of vested interests. He also appealed to the sector to stand with the DMK regime, which has been increasing the budget for the sector since 2021-2022, to extend their support for the growth of the state.

The previous government’s decision to join the Union government’s Uday Scheme is the root cause for the present problems faced by the MSMEs in the state. Besides, the poor administration of the AIADMK government led the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) into a huge financial crisis. They had also increased the power tariff by 53 per cent, the Minister added.

After the directions from Chief Minister Stalin, the tariff has been brought down for the industries. It brought down the revenue of the state by Rs 2,000 crore, he said.

Moving the Special Call Attention motion, Thangamani said there are 9 lakh MSMEs in the state. It employs around 2.5 crore people and accounts for generating 6.11 per cent of the state’s revenue.

However, the sector is facing a tough situation following the increase in power tariff. He urged the government to do away with the peak hour tariff to help the MSMEs.

The legislators of ruling DMK allies, who joined the discussion, also urged the state government to redress the grievances of the MSMEs. Congress Floor leader Selvaperunthagai pointed out the demonetisation was the cause for the present scenario of the industry and recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement that demonetisation was “organised crime and legalised plunder” by the Union government.

The AIADMK government’s decision to accept Uday Scheme is quoted as yet another reason for the present scenario.

Assembly passes three taxes related bills

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday introduced three bills and passed them. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy introduced three bills to amend Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act 2017, Chit Funds Act 1982 (in its application to the state of Tamil Nadu)

and a bill to provide for settlement of arrears of tax, penalty or interest pertaining to certain taxes administered by Commercial Taxes and Registration Department. The bills were passed at the end of the session during the day.