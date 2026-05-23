Anaesthesia overdose costs nursing student's life in Tiruchy GH

S Seethalakshmi (19), daughter of Settu, an agricultural wage worker from Manakudipatti in Pudukkottai, was pursuing her Diploma in Nursing at KAPV Government Medical College. She suffered from nasal polyps, which affected her breathing. Once admitted to the Tiruchy GH, the doctors had suggested a surgery, which was scheduled for Friday.

During the procedure, her heart rate increased soon after she was administered anaesthesia. She was rushed to the recovery room, but she died in the late hours despite the treatment by a team of doctors.