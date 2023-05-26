Amul-Aavin row: Annamalai slams Stalin’s letter to Amit Shah

CHENNAI: Calling Chief Minister MK Stalin’s letter to Union Minister Amit Shah to direct Amul to desist from procuring milk from Aavin’s milk shed area as diversion tactics, BJP State president K Annamalai said the CM should focus on increasing daily milk procurement of Aavin to make it number one milk cooperative society in the country, instead of engaging in his routine theatrics.

Annamalai took to social media and posted, stating that the CM should check Aavin’s milk procurement. It was only 14 per cent of the overall milk produced in TN.

“And there are complaints that the average milk procurement has dropped to 32 LLPD after May 2021,” he said.“And there are complaints that the average milk procurement has dropped to 32 LLPD after May 2021,” he said.