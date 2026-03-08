Amudhavalli Ranganathan new Tamil Nadu chairwoman of CII Indian Women Network (IWN)

At the summit, leaders called for stronger policy and institutional support to enhance women’s participation in the workforce and leadership roles.

The summit brought together more than 400 leaders from industry, government, healthcare and academia for discussions on women’s health, safety, entrepreneurship and economic participation under the theme ‘Give to Gain: Rise. Radiate. Redefine’. “Platforms like Thaaragai bring leaders together to exchange ideas and collaboratively shape solutions that enable more women to succeed,” Amudhavalli said. “Expanding networks, mentorship and opportunities will help women emerge as catalysts of progress.”