Amudhavalli Ranganathan new Tamil Nadu chairwoman of CII Indian Women Network (IWN)
CHENNAI: Amudhavalli Ranganathan, director, CavinKare and Executive Director of CK Group of Educational Institutions, has assumed charge as chairwoman of the CII Indian Women Network (IWN) Tamil Nadu at the Thaaragai 2026 summit here.
At the summit, leaders called for stronger policy and institutional support to enhance women’s participation in the workforce and leadership roles.
The summit brought together more than 400 leaders from industry, government, healthcare and academia for discussions on women’s health, safety, entrepreneurship and economic participation under the theme ‘Give to Gain: Rise. Radiate. Redefine’. “Platforms like Thaaragai bring leaders together to exchange ideas and collaboratively shape solutions that enable more women to succeed,” Amudhavalli said. “Expanding networks, mentorship and opportunities will help women emerge as catalysts of progress.”
CII Tamil Nadu chairman AR Unnikrishnan said that women’s labour force participation in India stood at around 32percent, while TN was close to 40percent. “Further increasing this participation is essential for economic growth and innovation,” he added.
A white paper on women’s health and safety, outlining policy recommendations on healthcare access, workplace safety and care-giving support systems was released during the summit. Industry leaders also took the Equal Opportunity Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to gender-inclusive workplaces.