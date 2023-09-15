AMRUT water supply may not cover all areas in Vellore

VELLORE: Local residents in some areas of Vellore Corporation are worried that they may be deprived of water supply soon as the civic body is planning to supply water through the AMRUT scheme only.

Vellore district BJP government liaison wing president ACS Venketesan approached the Vellore Corporation officials to know the position of water supply to Tirupur Kumaran 2nd Street and Sai Baba Street in ward 46 of Salavanpet area of Vellore town. Earlier, locals handed over a signed petition to the corporation officials stating that water supply was provided only once in 10 days and that too for a limited period, sources said.

What augmented their fears was the concern that their areas might be deprived of water supply, as future supply would only be through the ‘blue line’ signifying starting of supply through the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rural and Urban Transformation) scheme, as hinted by Corporation officials.

The locals in their petition stated that their areas were yet to get the blue line connection.

Talking to DT Next Venketesan said, “people feared that their old connections might be cut off as in many areas only some houses were provided blue lines.” Corporation officials passed the buck onto TWAD (TN Water and Drainage) Board as they were in charge of implementing the scheme.

Venketesan then approached the TWAD who in a written reply dated September 8 said that the scheme included 160 OHTs (Overhead tanks), which were connected through 41.60 km of pipelines while the supply lines were stretched over 720 km and were expected to link 71,000 domestic connections in the town. However, the pipeline would stop at the compound of the houses as internal plumbing was being undertaken by the Corporation, the letter added.

On the issue of supply lines being damaged by storm water drain works, TWAD replied that water supply and storm drain contractors were regularly advised by the district administration on leakages. Of the 67 locations where leaks were detected, 43 had been repaired with work progressing on 24. However, checking of supply lines still reveals glitches shaking people’s confidence.