Amrita varsity tops University Impact Rankings in India

LONDON: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore has emerged as India’s highest-placed university in the ‘Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2023’ released on Thursday, ranked 52nd in the world for tackling some of the biggest global challenges.

In a worldwide tally topped by Western Sydney University in Australia, the University of Manchester in the UK and Queen’s University in Canada, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, stood out for its efforts towards meeting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Other Indian universities in the top 300, include Lovely Professional University Punjab, ranked between 101 and 200; Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Himachal Pradesh ranked between 101 and 200; and KIIT University, Odisha ranked between 201 and 300.

“It’s great to see how well Indian universities are doing – featuring joint 52nd in the overall top 100 and in the top 100 for 10 of the 17 SDGs. It is a testament to how seriously those institutions take those critically important goals,” said Phil Baty, THE Chief Knowledge Officer.

For the individual SDGs, India appears highest for SDG 5 – gender equality – with Manipal Academy of Higher Education coming 4th. India also has the most universities in the top 100 in SDG 7 – affordable and clean energy – with five including the IIIT, Guwahati, ranked highest in 6th place, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences at joint 18th, Chitkara University at joint 40th, Shoolini University at joint 43rd and Lovely Professional University in at 77th. India does well for SDG 4 – quality education – with Amrita ranking ninth, Manipal in joint 25th place and BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology joint 75th.

Three universities are in the top 100 for SDG 3 – good health and wellbeing – with JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research coming joint 16th, Amrita at 23rd and Sri Ramachandra Institute in joint 83rd position.