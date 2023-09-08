Amnesty scheme to regularize layouts re-introduced

CHENNAI: In a respite to the owners of plots located in unapproved layouts in the State, the Housing and Urban Development Department has re-introduced the amnesty scheme to regularize the layouts.

According to a Government Order (GO), owners of unapproved layouts and plots where any or all plots sold and registered on or before October 20, 2016, can apply for regularization till February 29, 2024.

"It is hereby informed that those who are interested to apply under this scheme can register their application at www.tnlayoutreg.in. It is also requested to utilise this last opportunity to regularise remaining unauthorized plots and layouts," a department release said.

The department issued a government order in May 2017 to allow the owners to apply for regularization of plots registered on or before October 20, 2016, till November 3, 2017.

Later, the amnesty scheme was extended several times and the last deadline was fixed as November 3, 2021.

The government has reintroduced the scheme based on a letter from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) saying that demands were received from the public to extend the scheme for a further six months and the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) also sent a similar letter.

Owners of the plots and layouts should apply only through online and pay regularization charges already fixed.