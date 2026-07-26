Ammonia leak at brewery unit near Tiruvallur triggers alarm

The incident which comes just over a month after a major ammonia leak at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in the same district, where a refrigeration system leak claimed 18 lives and left dozens hospitalised triggered panic in the neighbourhood.

According to the Tiruvallur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), the incident occurred while a valve connected to the ammonia system was being replaced and tested. A small quantity of gas escaped during the process, triggering the plant's safety alarm system as a precaution.