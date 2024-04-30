Begin typing your search...

Ammonia gas leak triggers panic in Coimbatore

The leakage from a cold storage unit for potatoes in the export factory closed four years ago caused ammonia to dissipate into the air

ByPTIPTI|30 April 2024 11:20 AM GMT
Ammonia gas leak triggers panic in Coimbatore
X

Representative image (File)

COIMBATORE: Ammonia gas leak at a defunct chips manufacturing unit in Chenniveerampalayam village near Karamadai here triggered a panic leading authorities to evacuate about 250 families from the locality as a precaution, said police on Tuesday.

The leakage from a cold storage unit for potatoes in the export factory closed four years ago caused ammonia to dissipate into the air around midnight of April 29 leading to some villagers complaining of eye irrigation.

“Immediately, the police evacuated the families to a safe place and lodged them temporarily in a marriage hall as a precaution,” a senior police official said.

The unit exporting chips and french fries was sold recently and the gas leak could have occurred during renovation, he added.

Police and fire service personnel who rushed to the unit shut the valve of a tank and contained further damage.

Ammonia gas leakEvacuationPolice responseFire service personnel
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X