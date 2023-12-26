AMMK worker murder in Nolambur; Absconding accused held

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested an absconding accused in connection with the murder of a AMMK functionary in Nolambur three months ago. T Jagan (49), a native of Tiruvarur district was running a fish stall in Nolambur.

On September 5, a five-member gang stormed into Jagan's shop and hacked him to death in public view.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the murder was in retaliation to a rivalry which started in a temple festival in Tiruvarur district.

In 2015, Jagan's brother, Madhan was murdered by a gang headed by one Rajesh over animosity over installing banners and hoardings in temple festivals. In retaliation, Jagan and his gang had allegedly murdered Rajesh's brother too.

Meanwhile, Rajesh got elected as a councillor in his panchayat and the enmity between Rajesh and Jagan was simmering for the last few years. In 2021, Rajesh was murdered by a gang after which Jagan was arrested.

On his release from Jail, Jagan maintained a low profile and shifted to Chennai. Nolambur police arrested five persons - U Sudhakar (26), R Magesh (39), K Mandiramurthy (25) - all three from Tiruvarur district, J Srinivasan (25) from Kancheepuram and R Nirmalkumar (29) of Vyasarpadi in connection with the murder.

On Tuesday, a police team arrested another suspect in the case, S Marimuthy (37) of Srivaikundam, who was hiding in Andhra Pradesh. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.