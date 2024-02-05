Begin typing your search...

AMMK won’t align with ‘betrayers’: Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran termed Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK as ‘throga sakthi’ and the AMMK would never ally with them-be it LS polls or Assembly elections

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Feb 2024 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-05 01:00:21.0  )
AMMK won’t align with ‘betrayers’: Dhinakaran
X

TTV Dhinakaran. File photo

MADURAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that he won’t align with betrayers, but will forge an alliance with like-minded parties to face the LS polls.

Talking to reporters in Dindigul after convening a meeting with party cadre, Dhinakaran termed Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK as ‘throga sakthi’ and the AMMK would never ally with them-be it LS polls or Assembly elections.

All loyal supporters of former CM and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa are with the AMMK, Dhinakaran claimed. He said that it will contest the polls joining hands with O Pannerselvam, who was expelled from AIADMK. Coming down heavily on EPS, the AMMK leader said Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary and leader of the opposition, knew nothing other than betrayal.

Even a small child knows who saved the previous four-and-a-half years of AIADMK regime, Dhinakaran said. “Palaniswami even betrayed the trust of a leader who made him the Chief Minister. Palaniswami is daydreaming about winning from all the 40 LS seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. But it would never happen because a betrayer could not succeed,” the AMMK leader said.

Amma Makkal Munnetra KazhagamAMMKAMMK general secretaryTTV DhinakaranAIADMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiEPSAssembly electionsLS pollsLS polls 2024J JayalalithaaAIADMK general secretaryDhinakaran
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X