AMMK urges postponement of Cauvery Management Authority meeting in Delhi

In a statement here, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran emphasised that any discussion on water distribution to TN and Puducherry should wait until a new political leadership is in place.

"It must be ensured that the meeting takes place only after democratically elected governments have been established in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry," he said.

Dhinakaran claimed that the Tamil Nadu farmers' demand to postpone the meeting in Delhi has been rejected, and that the meeting is set to take place as originally planned.