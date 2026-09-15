AMMK to support AIADMK candidates in bypoll

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday (September 15) said his party would extend its support to the AIADMK in the upcoming by-election.
Dhinakaran was speaking to reporters after paying floral tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on Anna Salai on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
On Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's foreign trip, Dhinakaran said various comments and opinions were emerging about the visit and urged the State government to explain the investments secured during the Chief Minister's three-day London trip after his return to Tamil Nadu.
Referring to the TVK government completing 100 days, Dhinakaran said its performance had disappointed even those who had voted for the party.
He alleged that instead of fulfilling the promises made to the people, Vijay was focusing on projecting himself before the public.
People, however, had begun to realise the government's failures, he said.
On the proposed new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam, Dhinakaran said the location was unsuitable as it was close to the sea and would require permission from the Centre. He also pointed out that fishermen in the area were opposing the proposal.
The State government's plan to construct the Secretariat at Pattinapakkam would not materialise and the proposal should be stopped at the initial stage itself, he said.