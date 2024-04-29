AMMK leader Dhinakaran flays DMK govt over prevailing law and order situation

CHENNAI: AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Monday unleashed a scathying attack on the DMK government by stating that capital city Chennai and its suburban areas have turned into "capital city for murders" under the present regime.

He strongly condemned the twin murder of an elderly couple in Mittanamalli near Avadi on Sunday.

The victims - Sivan Nair and Prasanna Kumari - were stabbed to death at their home on Sunday evening. Nair, who retired from the Defence, was practicing Ayurveda at his home, while his wife was a retired teacher.

Dhinakaran in his social media post said the news on the brutal murder of the elderly couple was shocking. He also listed murders in R K Nagar and Tondiarpet and pointed out the decapitated body of a history sheeter that was found in Minjur on Sunday, and said that Chennai and its surrounding areas have turned into capital city for murders.

Continuing in the same vein, Dhinakaran deplored that the murders, robberies, and sale of drugs became a routine since the DMK came to power.

Apart from this, gun and bomb culture spread in the state under the present regime, leading to the deterioration of law and order in the state.

"The Chief Minister (M K Stalin) who is holding the portfolio of the Home department is using the police department for his personal benefit and ignoring the wellbeing of the society. Social activists are expressing that the law and order can be restored only by taking stern measures, " he said.

He demanded the CM to take corrective measures to restore the law and order in the state and allow the police department to function effectively and freely against the anti-social elements to curb criminal activities in the state.