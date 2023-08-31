AMMK leader Dhinakaran demands Centre to act against hike of toll fee

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday said the hike of user fee in toll plazas on the National Highways would result in inflation and it would have an egregious impact on the lives of the general public.

He demanded the Central government to take measures to stop the hike of user fee at 28 toll plazas, which would come into effect from September 1 as per the concessionaire agreement.

The people are thinking that the National highways Authority of India (NHAI), without taking efforts to maintain the road and its quality, is operating the toll plazas to fleece the road users. The toll hike would result in an increase in the price of essential commodities and also result in inflation, Dhinakaran said in the social media post.

He urged the Central government to rollback the toll hike and urged the government to do away with the toll plazas that are operating even beyond the stipulated period.

The fee hike comes into effect annually as per the concessionaire agreement. The toll fee was hiked based on the wholesale price index as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.