Amit Shah's Tamil Nadu and Puducherry visit called off amid students' protests in Delhi

His arrival plan

According to the plan, he was supposed to arrive in Chennai from Hubballi, Karnataka via a special flight at 11.20 am on Saturday (July 25) and subsequently depart for Puducherry in a special helicopter.

He was then scheduled to return to Chennai on 11.30 am on Sunday (July 26), and rest briefly before boarding a flight to Delhi.

In preparation for his arrival, security arrangements were being made at the Chennai airport. A special consultative meeting regarding security protocols for his visit was also scheduled to take place at the old Chennai airport terminal on Thursday (July 23).