Amit Shah's Tamil Nadu and Puducherry visit called off amid students' protests in Delhi

CHENNAI: Union Home Minster Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has been called off due to the escalating protests by the students over the NEET paper leak.
According to the plan, he was supposed to arrive in Chennai from Hubballi, Karnataka via a special flight at 11.20 am on Saturday (July 25) and subsequently depart for Puducherry in a special helicopter.
He was then scheduled to return to Chennai on 11.30 am on Sunday (July 26), and rest briefly before boarding a flight to Delhi.
In preparation for his arrival, security arrangements were being made at the Chennai airport. A special consultative meeting regarding security protocols for his visit was also scheduled to take place at the old Chennai airport terminal on Thursday (July 23).
The situation in the capital is tense, with police and paramilitary forces being deployed and metro stations being temporarily closed.
Sources within the Chennai airport security establishment confirmed the consultative meeting regarding security security arrangements which was scheduled for yesterday was also cancelled.