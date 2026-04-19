Amit Shah vows to pass Delimitation Bill to realise people's aspirations

COIMBATORE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday vowed to pass the Delimitation Bill in parliament to fulfill the dreams of the people.
Addressing an election campaign rally in Modakurichi in Erode district, Shah said the NDA government had made efforts to increase the number of assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu by 50 percent.
“With a narrow mindset and vested interests, the DMK and Congress blocked the proposal. We will not accept their conspiracy, and I assure you that the bill will be passed to fulfill the people’s aspirations,” he said.
Shah also criticised the DMK-Congress alliance over the delay in passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, which aims to increase women’s representation in legislatures. Targeting the dynastic politics by the DMK, he referred to the leadership transition from M Karunanidhi to his son MK Stalin, and grandson Udhayanidhi Stalin would be next.
“Stalin’s only focus now is to elevate his son Udhayanidhi Stalin as Chief Minister. Tamil Nadu has never benefited from their one family rule,” he said.
Claiming that Tamil Nadu would regain its lost popularity once the AIADMK-led NDA alliance forms the government, Shah said the NDA government would eliminate corruption and address law and order issues under the current regime.