Amit Shah, Edappadi K Palaniswami discuss Tamil Nadu politics at airport; key Bill takes centre stage

Shah, who arrived in Tamil Nadu on a private visit to offer prayers at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, held a brief meeting with Palaniswami at the airport. The meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes, is understood to have focused on the political situation in Tamil Nadu and the recent formation of the TVK government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Sources said Shah enquired about the all-party meeting convened by the State government on the delimitation issue and sought Palaniswami's assessment of the discussions.