Amit Shah, Edappadi K Palaniswami discuss Tamil Nadu politics at airport; key Bill takes centre stage

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Chennai airport on Saturday, even as the Tamil Nadu government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the proposed delimitation exercise.
Shah, who arrived in Tamil Nadu on a private visit to offer prayers at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, held a brief meeting with Palaniswami at the airport. The meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes, is understood to have focused on the political situation in Tamil Nadu and the recent formation of the TVK government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Sources said Shah enquired about the all-party meeting convened by the State government on the delimitation issue and sought Palaniswami's assessment of the discussions.
Shah is also learnt to have briefed the AIADMK leader about the BJP-led Centre's plans to introduce a Delimitation Bill in Parliament in the coming weeks. He reportedly urged Palaniswami to ensure that the AIADMK and its alliance partners participate in the voting on the proposed legislation and extend their support.
The meeting assumes significance as political parties in Tamil Nadu have expressed concern that the proposed delimitation exercise could affect the state's representation in the Lok Sabha.