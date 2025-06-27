Amit Shah defends Centre on AIIMS Madurai, Keezhadi row; questions DMK's land acquisition record

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the delay in the Madurai AIIMS project was due to technicalities of the loan to be provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), not the fault of the Centre. In a special interview with Daily Thanthi, he assured that the hospital would be functional by 2026.

“On Madurai AIIMS, the delay has occurred due to the technicalities of the loan to be provided by JICA. But by 2026, the AIIMS will be functional,” Shah said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project in Madurai was announced in the Union Budget 2015–16 but has faced significant delays despite the foundation stone being laid in 2019. The Rs 1,978 crore project is primarily funded by a loan from the JICA. While the Central government has blamed land acquisition delays by the Tamil Nadu government for the slow progress, the state has pointed to procedural delays in JICA funding. As of 2024, construction has just begun, with expectations for the facility to become functional by 2026 or 2027.

In the interview, Shah also criticised the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government for its inaction in acquiring land for major infrastructure projects. Referring to the Madurai–Thoothukudi railway line, he said, “Only 74 hectares could be acquired so far out of the 870 hectares of land required. They have to answer for whose fault the land could not be acquired.”

He added that the state government was unable to acquire land even for the Coimbatore airport project and questioned why such schemes were not brought to Tamil Nadu earlier. “I want to ask them why, when in power for 10 years, they did not bring about these schemes. Why are they asking us questions? They were partners in the UPA government, Mr Balu and Mr Raja were ministers, why did they not think of opening an AIIMS then?” he questioned.

Furthermore, addressing Chief Minister MK Stalin’s accusations that the Centre was trying to obliterate Tamil Nadu’s ancient civilisational heritage in Keezhadi, Shah dismissed the claims and emphasised that such discoveries are a source of national pride.

“See, not just in Tamil Nadu. If an ancient civilisation is excavated in any part of the country, it is a matter of pride for the entire country. But the world will only accept it if there is evidence as per the international parameters,” he said.

Shah urged the Tamil Nadu government to cooperate and added, “Everyone is proud, and nobody has a problem.”

The Keezhadi excavation in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district has uncovered a Sangam-era urban settlement dating back to around 600 BCE, showcasing evidence of a literate, organised civilisation in southern India. The discovery has been celebrated as a milestone in rewriting the history of ancient Tamil culture. However, it has also sparked political controversy, with the DMK accusing the Centre of attempting to downplay the site’s significance.

(With inputs from Bureau)