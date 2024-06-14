Amit Shah asked me to intensify political work, clarifies Tamilisai

CHENNAI: A day after the video of Amit Shah and Tamilisai went viral on social media, BJP leader and LS candidate, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday clarified that the Home Minister advised her to carry out the political work intensively.

Dismissing the speculations, the former governor said, "Yesterday as I met Home Minister Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections.

He called me to ask about post poll followup and the challenges faced. As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time with utmost concern he advised to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around."

After a video of Amit Shah ostensibly admonishing Tamilisai publicly during the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, it sparked controversy in Tamil Nadu and other southern states as well.

The Tirunelveli district unit of the Nadar Mahajana Sangam condemned Shah and Annamalai for allegedly humiliating Tamilisai.

Posters, also condemning Shah and Annamalai mushroomed in many places, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari, which have a large Nadar population.

Various leaders of opposition parties and Dravidian majors also lashed out at Shah, alleging that the BJP has denigrated Tamil Nadu, the Tamil language and a Tamil woman.