Amit Shah arrives in Vellore, set to attend public meeting

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Vellore on Sunday and is set to take part in a public meeting at Kandaneri in the Vellore district.

P Sudhakar Reddy, BJP’s National co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu said, “This public meeting is organised as part of our ‘Maha Jan Sampark', a mass contact programme aimed at reaching out to the people about the achievements during the past nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre. It is being conducted in every parliamentary constituency, he said. Reddy said the party is making massive arrangements for the public meeting at Kandaneri and BJP state president K Annamalai would preside over the meeting."

Shah was earlier scheduled to address the meeting on June 8 but was postponed to June 11 on Sunday, before it was preponed by a day to Saturday, June 10.

The BJP is observing a month-long public outreach programme between May 30 and June 30 to mark the Narendra Modi government’s ninth anniversary and Shah will fly to Andhra Pradesh after the Vellore event.

