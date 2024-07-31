Amid Wayanad tragedy, TN Housing Dept moves to regularise unapproved layout in hills

CHENNAI: Even as the Wayanad disaster brings the conservation of hill ecology to the fore, the state housing and urban development department has invited owners of unapproved layouts and plots in hill areas to apply for regularisation.



A department release, on Wednesday, said that to regularize the unapproved layout and plots in hill areas, where a part or full number of plots have been sold on or before October 20, 2016, the department issued an amendment in a government order dated March 30, 2020 to extend the time limit upto November 30, 2024 to apply through online for regularization.

"It is hereby informed that those who are interested to apply under this scheme, can register their application in the website at www.tnlayouthillareareg.in. Hence, the public are requested to utilize this last opportunity to regularize unauthorized plots and layouts in hill areas, " the release added.

In another release, the department said that the time limit to apply online for obtaining concurrence for Educational Institution buildings constructed and functioning before January 1, 2011 in non-plan areas is extended from August 1 to January 31, 2025.