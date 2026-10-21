Amid undue arrests, cops fail to act against Mayor abusers: DMK MP Kanimozhi

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, she questioned the need to arrest Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Karthika in the early hours.

Kanimozhi alleged that several objectionable comments had been made against women from opposition parties, including Chennai Mayor R Priya, but no action had been taken despite the DMK submitting multiple complaints.

"There have been adverse comments against women leaders from opposition parties, including Chennai Mayor Priya. The DMK has submitted several complaints in this regard, but no action has been taken," she said.

In a sarcastic remark, Kanimozhi questioned the government's response to such complaints and referred to BJP State president Nainar Nagendran, alleging that the government had not taken action against those making objectionable remarks about women.