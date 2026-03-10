Amid shortage, BPCL claims domestic LPG supply normal in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has clarified that there is no shortage in the supply of domestic LPG cylinders in Tamil Nadu, and that the shortage is limited only to commercial cylinders.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the company said a procedural change has been introduced where customers can book a new cylinder only after 25 days from the previous booking. The available stock of cylinders is currently being prioritised for hospitals and canteens in educational institutions, it added.
The clarification comes amid concerns over a shortage of LPG cylinders affecting hotels and restaurants. Industry sources said the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict has disrupted the cooking gas supply chain, leading to reduced availability of commercial cylinders.
Hotel owners said many establishments have stock sufficient for only one more day, raising fears that services may be suspended if supply does not stabilise soon.
The Chennai Hotels Association has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and ensure immediate restoration of commercial LPG supplies.
Hotel owners warned that if the distribution does not improve quickly, many restaurants may be forced to temporarily shut operations due to the shortage.