Amid shortage, BPCL claims domestic LPG supply normal in Tamil Nadu

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the company said a procedural change has been introduced where customers can book a new cylinder only after 25 days from the previous booking. The available stock of cylinders is currently being prioritised for hospitals and canteens in educational institutions, it added.

The clarification comes amid concerns over a shortage of LPG cylinders affecting hotels and restaurants. Industry sources said the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict has disrupted the cooking gas supply chain, leading to reduced availability of commercial cylinders.