Amid rising heat, TN's power demand touches 21,051 MW

The latest peak demand surpasses the previous high of 21,010 MW recorded on April 17, when the State crossed the 21,000 MW mark for the first time. In terms of energy consumption, the earlier record stood at 462.664 MU on April 18, indicating a steady upward trend in power usage over the past week.



The surge in demand comes amid intensifying heat conditions across the State. Maximum temperatures have been above normal by 2°Celcius to 3°Celcius in several regions. Vellore recorded a high of 40.7°Celcius, followed by Madurai at 40°Celcius. Interior districts such as Erode, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur and Madurai have reported temperatures above 39°Celcius, pointing to widespread heat stress and increased reliance on cooling appliances.



The rising temperatures are clearly reflected in the demand trend. Peak load reached 20,974 MW on April 16, surpassing the previous high of 20,830 MW recorded on May 2, 2024. Power demand has consistently remained above the 20,000 MW mark on several occasions this month, underlining the sustained impact of the heatwave-like conditions.