Amid Rajya Sabha bypoll talks, P Chidambaram meets CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday (June 2) met Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat, amid political discussions surrounding the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election from Tamil Nadu.
The meeting assumes significance as the Congress is reportedly seeking the support of the ruling TVK for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat.
The by-election was announced by the Election Commission of India following the resignation of C Ve Shanmugam of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), who later entered the Tamil Nadu Assembly after winning the Mailam constituency.
Sources said the Congress, which has five MLAs in the Assembly and extended support to the TVK government after the election results, has expressed interest in securing the Rajya Sabha seat.
According to sources, Chidambaram is understood to have conveyed the views of the Congress leadership during his meeting with Vijay.
With 107 MLAs in the Assembly and the support of alliance partners, the ruling TVK is comfortably placed to secure the seat.
Sources indicated that the Chief Minister is expected to hold consultations with senior party leaders and alliance partners before finalising the candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election.