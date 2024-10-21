Amid probe, students leave Tirunelveli NEET centre

MADURAI: Days after a video showing a few NEET aspirants getting thrashed in a Tirunelveli coaching centre went viral on social media, the training centre is turning empty now as students have dispersed on their own after the promoter reportedly absconding and the owner of the building is said to have issued vacating orders.

The hostels now remain closed, sources said on Monday. The centre had an enrolment of 91 students including 56 girls. After the incident came to light, officials from the Revenue Department, Social Welfare and District Child Protection Unit inspected the centre and the hostels and held enquiries. Based on the preliminary investigations it was revealed that the hostels were operational without valid licenses. A show cause notice was issued to the promoter. After the fallout, the CEO of the facility is said to have issued orders for the students to leave.

Jalaludeen Ahmed, a native of Kerala, proprietor of the centre is said to be absconding fearing arrest.