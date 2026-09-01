Amid PM face row with TVK, Congress MP Praveen Chakravarty meets CM Vijay at Secretariat

Though details of the meeting were not immediately available, sources said Chakravarty's interaction with Vijay was aimed at addressing the repeated statements by TVK ministers and leaders projecting the chief minister as a future PM.

The issue has emerged as a potential source of friction in the ruling alliance, with Congress leaders insisting that Rahul Gandhi should be the opposition bloc's choice for the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

The timing of Chakravarty's meeting is significant. On Sunday (August 30), Congress leader and Tourism Minister Rajesh Kumar had publicly warned that the two Congress ministers in the Vijay cabinet would resign if TVK did not accept Rahul Gandhi as its Prime Ministerial candidate.