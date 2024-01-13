Amid Oppn claims of top seers boycotting Jan 22 event, Shankaracharya of TN mutt announces 40-day worship

KANCHEEPURAM: Amid Opposition claims that the Shankaracharyas of four Peeths have turned down invites to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Vijayendra Saraswat Swamigal, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, said the Yagyashala in Kashi will hold a 40-day worship programme to mark the January 22 event in the temple town.

The worhsip programme will coincide with the 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 and will continue for 40 days.

"With the blessings of Lord Ram, the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya will take place on January 22. Our Kashi-based Yagyashala will also hold a special worship over 40 days, coinciding with the grand event. The ceremony will be held under the guidance of Vedic intellectuals, including Lakshmi Kant Dixit," the Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt said.

"More than 100 scholars will perform 'puja' and 'havan' at the Yagyashala for 40 days, starting from the 'Pran Pratishtha' day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for the development of pilgrimage sites across the country and the premises of Kedarnath and Kashi Vishwanath temples have been expanded under his leadership," the Shankaracharya added.

The country, meanwhile, is counting down to the grand 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' at the Ram Temple in over a week's time.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

In an audio message, PM Modi said he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a "historic" and "auspicious" occasion.

"There are only 11 days left for the pran prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I, too, will witness this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me a medium to represent all Indians during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual 11 days from today. I seek blessings from all of you," PM Modi said in an audio message on the social media platform 'X'.

Prime Minister Modi said he has decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite his hectic schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on an 11-day anushthan.

PM Modi further said that he is fortunate to witness the ceremony.

"I am going through this feeling for the first time in my life. I am experiencing a different kind of devotion. For me, this emotive journey (bhav yatra) is a moment of realisation, not expression. I am unable to express its depth, prevalence and intensity in words. You are able to understand my situation. The dream with which several generations lived, I have the opportunity to attain this," the PM added.