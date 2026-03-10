Amid LPG shortage, TN reviews situation at government hospitals

CHENNAI: Amid concerns over a possible disruption in LPG supplies, the State Health and Family Welfare department has initiated precautionary measures across government hospitals to ensure that patient services remain unaffected, Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday (March 10).
Chairing a review meeting with medical college deans, joint directors and senior health officials earlier in the day, the department assessed contingency plans to deal with any potential shortage of cooking gas used in hospital kitchens.
“There is no LPG shortage for this week. However, as a precautionary step, hospitals have been instructed to keep alternative arrangements ready,” the minister told reporters after inaugurating facilities at the Government Hospital in Saidapet.
According to the minister, institutions have been advised to prepare backup options such as electric stoves and firewood-based cooking arrangements to ensure uninterrupted preparation of food for patients.
Officials have also been directed to maintain adequate stocks of milk, fruits and bread so that patients do not face any disruption in dietary support even in the event of a severe supply crunch.
“The government’s priority is that no patient should be affected under any circumstances. All hospitals have been instructed to remain prepared with contingency plans,” Subramanian said.
The review was conducted as part of the State’s broader preparedness framework to ensure that essential services in government medical institutions continue smoothly, even if supply-chain disruptions arise.
The minister emphasised that the Health Department was taking advanced preventive steps rather than responding to a crisis, adding that district-level officials had also been alerted to closely monitor the situation.
Separately, the minister inaugurated a waiting hall for patient attendants at the Saidapet Government Hospital, built for Rs 1.15 crore.