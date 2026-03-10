Amid LPG shortage, TN reviews situation at government hospitals

Chairing a review meeting with medical college deans, joint directors and senior health officials earlier in the day, the department assessed contingency plans to deal with any potential shortage of cooking gas used in hospital kitchens.

“There is no LPG shortage for this week. However, as a precautionary step, hospitals have been instructed to keep alternative arrangements ready,” the minister told reporters after inaugurating facilities at the Government Hospital in Saidapet.

According to the minister, institutions have been advised to prepare backup options such as electric stoves and firewood-based cooking arrangements to ensure uninterrupted preparation of food for patients.