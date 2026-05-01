Amid Govinda chants, Kallazhagar enters Vaigai River

MADURAI: Amid thundering chants of Lord Govinda and a sea of humanity, Lord Kallazhagar, the presiding deity of Alagar Kovil, entered the Vaigai river here on Friday morning, marking the celestial peak of the annual Chithirai festival.
Adorned in green silk, a traditional symbol indicating prosperity and a good harvest for the year, the deity entered the river on a golden horse "vahanam" as lakhs of devotees from across the State and beyond witnessed the spectacle.
The event is held every year to commemorate the legend of Lord Sundararaja Perumal, in the guise of Kallazhagar, providing salvation to Mandooka Maharishi from his curse.
Following a grand reception known as Ethir Seva at Three Mawadi upon entering the city, the procession moved through various neighbourhoods, including Pudur and Tallakulam.
At the Prasanna Venkatachalapathi temple in Tallakulam, the deity wore the garland sent from the Srivilliputhur Andal temple and later appeared on the thousand-pillar vahanam. As the procession moved toward the riverbanks, devotees dressed as Kallazhagar and Karuppanasamy sprayed scented water from leather bags while women offered prayers by lighting lamps made of jaggery in their hands.
Upon reaching the Vaigai, Kallazhagar was received by Lord Veeraraghava Perumal mounted on a silver horse. The deity then entered the river area, which had been specially decorated with two tonnes of flowers and lotus leaves.
After circling the area three times to bless the gathered crowd, special prayers and deeparadhana were performed at the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and Veeraraghava Perumal mandagapadis.
Following the river entry, the deity proceeded to the Ramaraya mandapam for the 'theerthavari' ritual, while thousands of devotees fulfilled their vows by tonsuring their heads along the riverbanks.
One of the devotees, Kiruba, speaking to the media, said, "A large number of people from outside the city have come to witness the festival.
In fact, it feels like the entire city of Madurai has gathered here to watch the procession... I have been participating in the Chithirai Festival since my childhood... Compared to last year, this year, more people have dressed up as Goddess Meenakshi and taken part in the celebrations, which makes me feel very happy."