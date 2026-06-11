Amid fund crisis, Tamil Nadu to roll out G RAM G in July

Under the new sharing formula, the Union government will bear 60% of the scheme expenditure, while the remaining 40% will have to be contributed by the State government. As part of the revised arrangement, the Centre has allocated Rs 7,585.49 crore for Tamil Nadu.



Officials said Tamil Nadu would be required to contribute Rs 3,034.19 crore during the remaining nine months of the current financial year to implement the programme.



"The State has been a pioneer in implementing rural employment and livelihood schemes over the past two decades. To continue that legacy, the government has decided to implement the scheme from July 1 under the revised pattern. However, the major concern is the State's financial commitment," a senior official said.



According to estimates, Tamil Nadu may have to spend between Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore annually under the revised funding structure. For the current financial year, the State's share is expected to exceed Rs 3,000 crore.