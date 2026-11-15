Amid El Nino concerns, TN plans to procure 3,000 MW power for five years

The move comes after the utility struggled to secure adequate supplies through short-term tenders amid high prices and poor response from generators. After rejecting or cancelling its first four short-term tenders, TNPDCL received bids ranging from Rs 9 to Rs 20 per unit in its fifth tender, which restricted eligible supply to coal-based thermal power plants.

The medium-term procurement plan, however, faced objections before the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) over compliance with Resource Adequacy Regulations. when its petition came up for hearing on October 6, the utility had sought permission to procure 1,500 MW from March 1, 2027, but subsequently increased the proposed quantum to 3,000 MW.

S Gandhi, president of PESOT, questioned the reasons for the increased procurement and sought clarification on its compliance with the Resource Adequacy Regulations. Following his objections, the commission, on November 5, directed TNPDCL to submit details of its Resource Adequacy Plan, existing power procurement arrangements, the status of ongoing projects and any litigation concerning the implementation of power projects.