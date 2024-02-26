Amid cultural riches, tribals live under economic downturn

VELLORE: Leaving away centuries-old treasures back home as mere cultural icons, tribal people go to work in Ooty for Rs 500 to pluck coffee beans and Rs 1,300 per couple if they can pluck the same amount of pepper. It’s part of the long story of how poor, marginalised people live amidst a huge historical, and cultural wealth oblivious of it.

It is a stark irony that the tribals living along with the treasure trove of dolmens and menhirs for ages don’t get excitement out of it except for religious or cultural reasons. Their lives revolve around concerns over the success of their rainfed crops-kambu (pearl millet) and samai (little millet)-to ensure both ends meet and their seasonal work in Ooty estates.

“The tribals here are forced to migrate to coffee and pepper estates in Ooty to make a living,” says V Settu, a local resident. He says it is one of the points where all their problems start.

“We go to work as families for around six months and hence we have to take rice and other provisions with us. We need around 50 kg of rice for six months, which we have to buy from the ration shop at Sivanadapuram 7 km away, 1,000 feet down in the plains. As there is no bus service or paid transport available, we have to carry the load on our shoulders back uphill,” he added.

A road that connects them to the wider world is what can transform the hidden secrets of Kurumalai. The government recently laid a road in what was formerly the path they used to reach the plains. It is a single-lane road except around the hairpin bends in some locations.

Tribals demand PDS shop

More than developing tourism projects, the biggest demand of the tribals is a fair-price shop at Kurumalai. They expect that a PDS shop would help the needs of the 200-odd families in small habitations across the hills.

Even though a health sub-centre has been newly built in the locality, locals still rely on traditional practitioner, said Kumaran who lives in the hills.