Amid challenges, TVK revs up for 2026 polls with strategy meeting

CHENNAI: Even before the fledging Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) could hit the road, challenges are besetting actor Vijay’s party.

As the party tries to fill district secretary posts and accelerate election work, a year after the launch, president Vijay was conspicuous with his absence from the office bearers’ meeting on Friday.

TVK, launched in February 2024, has appointed district in-charges and wing in-charges and is looking at electing the office bearers.

According to the insiders, the party plans to elect over 100 new district secretaries, with at least two district secretaries per district or one district secretary per two Assembly constituencies, following the popular practice of the Dravidian majors.

“Additionally, new presidents for 28 wings are slated to be elected soon. This strategic restructuring will galvanize the party’s grassroots presence,” insiders told

DT Next.

A TVK functionary from Chengalpattu revealed that the party is mulling to elect new functionaries through a ballot method. It appears that the election process has been going on for the past four months. “The meeting convened at the party headquarters in Panaiyur on Friday was fruitful. The selected district secretaries and functionaries took part in the discussions. We are positive about releasing the list of district secretaries before February 2,” said the party insider.

However, some district in-charges have raised objections to electing new district secretaries, potentially leading to intra-party conflicts. TVK general secretary

N Anand has reportedly pacified the dissenting voices, assuring them of due recognition in the future.

The party insider also revealed that Thoothukudi district in charge Ajitha Agnel registered her grievance with the general secretary, expressing disappointment over being overlooked for the district secretary post.

Party leader Vijay is scheduled to meet the leaders of the various wings in the forthcoming days to clear the confusion.

An official list of new party leaders is expected to be released after this meeting.

The new district secretaries will be responsible for selecting qualified individuals for various district posts, including deputy secretaries, treasurers, union secretaries, and block-level secretaries.

With its sights firmly set on expanding its electoral footprint, the TVK leader Vijay had earlier announced that he would form an alliance and be accommodative, inviting allies under its front.